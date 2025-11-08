Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,825 Shares of CION Investment Corporation $CION

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 342,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 329,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CION Investment by 381.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CION. Wall Street Zen raised CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CION Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

CION Investment Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $9.61 on Friday. CION Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.08.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.39. CION Investment had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.