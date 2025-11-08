3,576 Shares in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF $BAI Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAIFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,030,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,597,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAI stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23.

About iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global AI and technology equities across all market capitalizations. Holdings are selected using proprietary, fundamental research.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI)

