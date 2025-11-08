3,576 Shares in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF $BAI Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,030,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,597,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

Shares of BAI stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23.

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global AI and technology equities across all market capitalizations. Holdings are selected using proprietary, fundamental research.

