Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ISRG opened at $560.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.89 and a 200-day moving average of $500.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 473 shares in the company, valued at $260,150. The trade was a 81.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total value of $1,529,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,142.40. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

