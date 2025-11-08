Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 58,087 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,087 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.5%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

