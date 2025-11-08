Florin Court Capital LLP Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Florin Court Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 64,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.