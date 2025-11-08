Head-To-Head Comparison: Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) vs. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) and Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Piedmont Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -30.57% -10.41% -3.28% Piedmont Realty Trust -12.44% -4.51% -1.75%

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Piedmont Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piedmont Realty Trust pays out -87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Piedmont Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Piedmont Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Piedmont Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Piedmont Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Realty Trust has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Piedmont Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $547.31 million 2.02 -$143.53 million ($2.05) -9.12 Piedmont Realty Trust $565.37 million 1.82 -$79.06 million ($0.57) -14.48

Piedmont Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. Piedmont Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JBG SMITH Properties and Piedmont Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 3 0 0 0 1.00 Piedmont Realty Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Piedmont Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Piedmont Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Realty Trust is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Summary

Piedmont Realty Trust beats JBG SMITH Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets. The Commercial segment rents to federal government tenants. The Other segment relates to development assets, corporate entities, land assets for which are the ground lessor and the elimination of inter-segment activity. The company was founded on October 27, 2016, and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's. The Company was designated an Energy Star Partner of the Year for 2021, 2022 and 2023, and it was the only office REIT headquartered in the Southeast to receive those designations. Approximately 85% of the Company's square footage is Energy Star certified and nearly 70% is LEED certified. Piedmont is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

