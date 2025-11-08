HWH International (HWH) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HWH International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HWH International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HWH International 1 0 0 0 1.00 HWH International Competitors 641 1692 3166 63 2.48

As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 30.12%. Given HWH International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HWH International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

25.7% of HWH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.4% of HWH International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HWH International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HWH International $1.25 million -$2.59 million -14.83 HWH International Competitors $5.12 billion $319.67 million -4.48

HWH International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HWH International. HWH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

HWH International has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HWH International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HWH International -100.09% -34.72% -15.47% HWH International Competitors -47.93% -28.10% -3.26%

Summary

HWH International competitors beat HWH International on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

