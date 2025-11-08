Bensler LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Bensler LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.