Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Receives $28.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.2222.
BBNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Beta Bionics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beta Bionics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.
NASDAQ BBNX opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.02. Beta Bionics has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.
Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 million. Beta Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
