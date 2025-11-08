Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hormel Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.5%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,595,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,121,000 after buying an additional 729,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,068,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,078,000 after purchasing an additional 354,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,886,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,769,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,735,000 after purchasing an additional 581,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.