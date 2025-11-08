Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Position Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.