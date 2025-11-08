Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after buying an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 923,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average is $139.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $166.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

