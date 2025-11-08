Taylor Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,240 Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $278.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average of $204.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

