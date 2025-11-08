Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $370.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $369.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

