CM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,711,004,000 after buying an additional 245,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,222,000 after acquiring an additional 180,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:SHW opened at $339.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

