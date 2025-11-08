Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 2.0%

PRCT opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $103.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.The firm had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.