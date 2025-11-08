Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 2.0%
PRCT opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $103.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
