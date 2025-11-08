Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 294,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 64,654 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.94.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,333.24. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,823 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,790 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $562.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $263.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.84. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

