AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of AdaptHealth worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AdaptHealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 78,211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 39.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,731 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $79,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,045 shares in the company, valued at $486,937.85. This represents a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

