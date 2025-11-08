Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,393,000 after purchasing an additional 741,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,571 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

