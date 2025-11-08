Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 744 and traded as high as GBX 791. Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 777, with a volume of 524,249 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of £114.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 744 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 659.07.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

