VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 587.47 and traded as low as GBX 560. VP shares last traded at GBX 560, with a volume of 6,962 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 target price on shares of VP in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of VP from GBX 905 to GBX 800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 780.

The stock has a market cap of £220.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 580.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 587.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

