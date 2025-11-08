Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as low as $6.84. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 179,305 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rareview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 347,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 106,520 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 216.3% in the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 132,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 90,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 87,577 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 996,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

