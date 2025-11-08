WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.69 and traded as low as $50.07. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $50.88, with a volume of 112,457 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DON. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 984,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 821,578 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $19,561,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,857,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,453,000 after purchasing an additional 241,593 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,376,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,172,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,300,000 after purchasing an additional 83,943 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.