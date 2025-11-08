Brunner (LON:BUT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,405.59 and traded as low as GBX 1,374. Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,378, with a volume of 94,502 shares changing hands.

Brunner Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £595.96 million, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Sharp acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,432 per share, with a total value of £3,580. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brunner

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

