Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Director Purchases $500,265.87 in Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Edward Jr. Moritz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northern Trust alerts:

On Monday, October 27th, Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 270 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,198.20.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $129.96 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,087,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2,397.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after buying an additional 630,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after buying an additional 585,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,888,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.