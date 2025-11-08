SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.5816. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $0.5950, with a volume of 310,518 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCYX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SCYNEXIS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on SCYNEXIS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

SCYNEXIS Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 599.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 368,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

See Also

