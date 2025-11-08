BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.82 and traded as high as C$3.90. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 71,375 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.30 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.75.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Since 2006, BTB owns and manages properties across Canada. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based commercial properties for the benefit of its investors.

