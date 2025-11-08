T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.0110. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.0121, with a volume of 11,729 shares trading hands.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $254,620.30, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.63.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.