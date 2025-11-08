T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.0110. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.0121, with a volume of 11,729 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $254,620.30, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.63.
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
