Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.76 and traded as low as C$29.72. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$29.73, with a volume of 1,027 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price objective on Richards Packaging Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The company has a market cap of C$337.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.11%.

RICHARDS Packaging business model has changed. Originally a manufacturer of glass containers for pharmacies, RICHARDS has become a major North American manufacturer and distributor of containers for the food, pharmaceutical, health & beauty and industrial sectors. While continuing to grow and expand into different areas of healthcare.

