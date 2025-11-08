Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$280.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cormark raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$291.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$264.60.

BYD opened at C$213.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.58, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$225.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$213.59. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$186.10 and a twelve month high of C$258.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 114.83%.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

