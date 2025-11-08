abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.89 and traded as high as GBX 260. abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 255, with a volume of 514,801 shares.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £365.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.08.

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 8.75 EPS for the quarter. abrdn Asian Income Fund had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 85.32%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.

