Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 319.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,549 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,029,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,225,000 after buying an additional 959,859 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,565,000 after buying an additional 937,126 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,971,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after acquiring an additional 823,390 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,811,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after acquiring an additional 665,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $42.57.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

