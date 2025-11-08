Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 25,185 MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 3,067.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $548,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,318.80. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,009.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MGIC Investment Corporation has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $29.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 61.96%.The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

