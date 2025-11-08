American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Holdings Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in American Water Works by 3.4% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

