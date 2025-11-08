Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 19.1%

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $40.24 on Friday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.