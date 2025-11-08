IFG Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

