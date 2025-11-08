New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 42,764 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,746,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 42,764 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 6.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $3,277,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.43 and its 200 day moving average is $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

