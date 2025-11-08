Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,057.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,899,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,812 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $160,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after buying an additional 673,678 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9,052.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC now owns 554,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 548,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

