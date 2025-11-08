Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 13,791 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VGLT stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.