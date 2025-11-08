Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $194.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 31st. Baird R W downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $109.41 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.69.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

