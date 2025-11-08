Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $974.47.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE URI opened at $846.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $830.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

