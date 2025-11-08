Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 103.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 139,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 70,759 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $137.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

