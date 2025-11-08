Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.81 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 37.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 146.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,259,376.55. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $65,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,324.32. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,987 shares of company stock valued at $45,209,845. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

