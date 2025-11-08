Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.96 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 54,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 261,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 32.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of DexCom by 22.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $434,274. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $55.00 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

