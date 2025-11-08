Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.