Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,409 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NU by 474.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 212.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:NU opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NU. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

