AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,001,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,352,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 127.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,471,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,440,000 after buying an additional 95,503 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $196.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $204.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

