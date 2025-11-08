SouthState Corp Acquires 1,339 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.31.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $203.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average is $156.55. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $203.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $16,037,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,125,658.90. This represents a 31.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.