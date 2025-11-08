Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 122.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $242.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.75 and its 200 day moving average is $191.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $250.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.