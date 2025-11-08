SouthState Corp Sells 488 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $52,305,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in SAP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 120,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,712,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.

SAP Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $251.93 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.SAP’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.